Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCG shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down C$2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.03. 146,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,504. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$29.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.2496589 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

