Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

