Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

