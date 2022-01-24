Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

