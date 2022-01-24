Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,886,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

