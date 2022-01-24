HSBC Downgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

FMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

