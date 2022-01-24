Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

