IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $127.06 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

