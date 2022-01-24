IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$59.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGIFF. upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.