IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after buying an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

