Ilika’s (IKA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.34) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.55) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:IKA opened at GBX 120 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.04. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

