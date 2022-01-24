iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

