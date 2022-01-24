Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.01

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

