Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $18.94

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $19.83. Immunocore shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.