Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 5,187 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $21,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

