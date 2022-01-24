Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $131.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

