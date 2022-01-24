Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

