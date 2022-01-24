Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $816.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.