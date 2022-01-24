Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $102.14 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

