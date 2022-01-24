IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

