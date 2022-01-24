IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,396. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $455.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

