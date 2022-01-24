IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $853.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

