IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 296 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $628.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.79. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.