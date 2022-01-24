IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.