IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 9,790 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

