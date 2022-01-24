IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

XRX opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

