Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 670 ($9.14) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 568 ($7.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 635 ($8.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 639.67 ($8.73).

LON:INF opened at GBX 557.40 ($7.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.40. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.24).

In related news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,721.24).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

