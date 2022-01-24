Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.