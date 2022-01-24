Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,096 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 3.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.53. 8,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

