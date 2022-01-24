Infusive Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,283 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,758. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

