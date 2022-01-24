Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $29.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

