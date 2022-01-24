Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Buys $114,864.37 in Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.54.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.