Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Buys $114,864.37 in Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

