Insider Selling: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Sells C$27,750.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$3.46 on Monday. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

