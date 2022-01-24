Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $62.10. 1,251,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

