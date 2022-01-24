Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $215.65

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $215.65 and last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 13605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

