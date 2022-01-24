Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $59,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

