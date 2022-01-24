Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTC. Mizuho lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.04 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

