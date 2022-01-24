International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of SWTX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,043. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

