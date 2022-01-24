International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 36,200 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx comprises approximately 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 71.4% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $191,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 135.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

