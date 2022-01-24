International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in International Business Machines by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 881,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,525,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

