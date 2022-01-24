International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

IP opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

