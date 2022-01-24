Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.20. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,671,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2,641.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

