Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $334.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $383.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.84.

ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.20. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

