Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Invacare in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Invacare has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 135.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 83.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.