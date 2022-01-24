Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.