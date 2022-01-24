Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
