Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.