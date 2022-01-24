Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

1/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/4/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00.

12/28/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

12/9/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

11/30/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,734,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967,893. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

