Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.