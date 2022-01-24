iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,941 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. 48,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

