iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 295,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,788,397 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $49.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

